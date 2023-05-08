The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu pulls lawsuit against journalist Ben Caspit after settlement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 8, 2023 15:47

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to pull back his defamation lawsuit over NIS 200,000 against the journalist Ben Caspit after the two sides came to a mutual agreement, Hebrew media reported on Monday.

The lawsuit was filed after Caspit in his column in Maariv had claimed that Netanyahu had acted to benefit the spouse of a member of the team responsible for overseeing pending court cases against him.

The agreement between Netanyahu and Caspit includes the provision that Caspit will publish a clarification of his earlier statements "in the personal column of the defendant in the weekend edition of the newspaper Maariv, in the printed, digital and online editions," as well as on his personal Twitter account.

