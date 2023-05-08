The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Aspiring Jerusalem terrorist indicted for Temple Mount riots

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 8, 2023 19:10

Updated: MAY 8, 2023 19:11

A Jerusalem man planning a terrorist attack was indicted for the plot and taking part in Temple Mount riots during Ramadan, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

 Sari Halek, 19, had allegedly planned with a friend to carry out a terrorist attack near the Beit Hanina neighborhood. The two decided to throw Molotov cocktails at a car with Jewish occupants, and then to shoot them once they fled the vehicle.

 According to the indictment, Halek and his friend were to split the cost of a NIS 60,000 pistol. The suspect had previously attempted to procure two grenades from an acquaintance but wasn't able to secure the explosives.

Halek participated in mass riots at al-Aqsa mosque, in which rioters barricaded themselves in the holy site. The defendant threw rocks at the police.

Israel asks for harsher sentence for man who cut ex's partner's throat
By MICHAEL STARR
05/08/2023 07:32 PM
Twitter to remove inactive accounts
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 07:32 PM
NATO upped readiness of units after Russian jet missed Polish plane
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 07:08 PM
Netanyahu pulls lawsuit against journalist Ben Caspit after settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2023 03:47 PM
16-year-old girl killed in truck collision in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2023 02:40 PM
Berlin to hold talks with Israel after destruction of Palestinian school
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 01:46 PM
EU's Von der Leyen to meet Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 01:33 PM
Ukraine issues air alert across whole country - officials
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 12:15 PM
Russia seizing boats in Kherson region for military – Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
05/08/2023 09:22 AM
Russia seeks to recruit central Asian migrant workers for Ukraine war
By MICHAEL STARR
05/08/2023 09:16 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Cuenca, Ecuador- EMSC
By REUTERS
05/08/2023 04:27 AM
At least 16 drown after boat capsizes in India's Kerala
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 09:16 PM
US says Syria does not merit readmission into the Arab League
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 08:56 PM
Ramon Crater to be closed to traffic from Sunday to Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 07:31 PM
Saudi Arabia to allocate $100 million in aid to Sudan - state TV
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 05:30 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by