Aspiring Jerusalem terrorist indicted for Temple Mount riots

A Jerusalem man planning a terrorist attack was indicted for the plot and taking part in Temple Mount riots during Ramadan, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Sari Halek, 19, had allegedly planned with a friend to carry out a terrorist attack near the Beit Hanina neighborhood. The two decided to throw Molotov cocktails at a car with Jewish occupants, and then to shoot them once they fled the vehicle.

According to the indictment, Halek and his friend were to split the cost of a NIS 60,000 pistol. The suspect had previously attempted to procure two grenades from an acquaintance but wasn't able to secure the explosives.

Halek participated in mass riots at al-Aqsa mosque, in which rioters barricaded themselves in the holy site. The defendant threw rocks at the police.