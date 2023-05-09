School canceled, shelters opened in southern Israel as IAF strikes Gaza

Schools in southern Israel in communities within 40 kilometers of the Gaza Strip will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to directives issued by the Home Front Command early Tuesday morning. The directives were issued after the IAF launched strikes on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip.

Only workplaces which have a shelter nearby will be allowed to operate on Tuesday and Wednesday. Gatherings of more than 10 people people outdoors and of more than 100 people indoors are banned as well in the affected communities.

Residents of communities near the Gaza Strip have additionally been ordered to stay near shelters until further notice.