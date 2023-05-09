The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
China in touch with all parties in seeking Ukraine ceasefire -foreign minister

"As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and responsible major country, China will neither watch the fire from the other bank nor add fuel to the fire," Qin Gang said.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 9, 2023 15:41

Updated: MAY 9, 2023 16:46
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday that Beijing would maintain lines of communication with all parties to the war in Ukraine, including Germany, in seeking a ceasefire.

"As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and responsible major country, China will neither watch the fire from the other bank nor add fuel to the fire," Qin said alongside German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Berlin.

Commenting on a European Union proposal to blacklist several Chinese companies as part of a new package of sanctions against Russia, Qin said Beijing "firmly opposes some countries in using their so-called laws to impose long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions on other countries, including China.

Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine April 27, 2023. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region/Handout via REUTERS)Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine April 27, 2023. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region/Handout via REUTERS)

"China will make necessary responses and resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and legitimate interests of Chinese enterprises," Qin said.

Blacklisting Chinese companies 

The EU's executive has proposed blacklisting Chinese companies and curbing exports to nations seen as involved in bypassing Russia trade restrictions under the latest set of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Baerbock said that negotiations on the new package of sanctions were ongoing, but that generally it was important to prevent Russian defense companies "from gaining access to war-relevant goods," and to ensure "that sanctioned dual-use goods don't fall into the wrong hands."

Diplomatic sources have told Reuters the EU executive's proposal focuses on combating circumvention of existing trade restrictions through third countries, after the EU identified China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates as well as countries in central Asia and the Caucasus as potential culprits.

Germany itself is increasingly wary of China as a strategic rival as well as its largest trading partner, and has considered a series of measures as it reassesses bilateral relations.

 



