FBI says it has sabotaged hacking tool created by elite Russian spies

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 9, 2023 18:10

The FBI has sabotaged a suite of malicious software used by elite Russian spies, US authorities said Tuesday, providing a glimpse of the digital tug-of-war between two of the world's cyber superpowers.

Senior law enforcement officials said technical experts at the FBI had identified and disabled malware wielded by Russia's FSB security service against an undisclosed number of American computers – something they hoped would deal a death blow to one of Russia's leading cyber spying programs.

"We assess this as being their premier espionage tool," one of the US officials told journalists ahead of the release. He said the American government hoped the operation would "eradicate it from the virtual battlefield."

Three indicted for Jordan Valley underground cannabis farm
By MICHAEL STARR
05/09/2023 05:42 PM
Teen terrorist sentenced to 15 years for stabbing Jewish youth
By MICHAEL STARR
05/09/2023 05:40 PM
Fire extinguished at Isfahan power plant in Iran
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 05:26 PM
Syria's Aleppo airport to resume operations on Wednesday - state media
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 05:22 PM
12 injured in crash between bus and light rail in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2023 04:52 PM
Israeli Border Police officer arrested for weapons trafficking
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2023 04:46 PM
Two Israelis injured during Lag Ba'omer celebration on Mount Meron
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/09/2023 04:13 PM
Ukraine discusses integration with EU as Russia marks Victory Day
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 10:40 AM
FM Eli Cohen cuts India visit short due to Israel's operation in Gaza
By LAHAV HARKOV
05/09/2023 10:18 AM
Israel Border Police thwart terror attacks in Jerusalem, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2023 09:24 AM
EU's von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 09:02 AM
EU ambassador: China's Xi finally spoke with Ukraine president
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 05:33 AM
Head of Russia's Wagner group says we are starting to get ammunition
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 04:50 AM
Russian citizen killed in IDF strikes in Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2023 04:42 AM
Ukraine's air defense systems repelling attacks on Kyiv, officials say
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 04:20 AM
