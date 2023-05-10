The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Iran may produce Shahed drones for Russia in Belarus - report

The Kremlin faces logistical problems by transporting Iranian suicide drones from the Middle East. Production in neighboring Belarus would result in easier transportation.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 10, 2023 10:41

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 12:31
A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, November, 2021 (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, November, 2021
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)

An Iranian delegation in Belarus is exploring adjusting local factories to produce kamikaze drones for Russia to solve transportation issues for the Kremlin, the Ukrainian National Resistance Center said on Monday. 

A working group of Iranian engineers is considering converting a plant in Gomel to Shahed series drone production, according to information the center attributed to Belarusian rebels. The trip was allegedly organized by Russian intelligence services. 

The Kremlin faces logistical problems by transporting Iranian suicide drones from the Middle East, said the center. Production in neighboring Belarus would result in easier transportation.

Belarus: A hub for Russia-Iran drone cooperation

The development of an Iranian drone factory in Belarus would not be the first instance of the state becoming a hub for Russo-Iranian cooperation on UAVs.

In October, instructors from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were alleged by the Ukrainian National Resistance Center to be training Russian soldiers on the use of their drones in the Gomel region.

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

IRGC instructors also allegedly helped coordinate some strikes with Shahed-136 drones on targets in Ukraine.

Further training was allegedly being conducted in Crimea, and in October ten Iranians were reportedly killed in a Ukrainian attack.

Russia has been using Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones to overtax Ukrainian air defenses and strike Ukrainian cities. They are often launched in coordination with artillery and missile barrages.

Eastern Ukrainian air command downed three such drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region, around midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Wednesday.



Tags Iran Russia ukraine belarus drone Ukraine-Russia War
