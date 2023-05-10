Ukrainian drone explodes in Russia's Belgorod region -governor

A Ukrainian drone damaged private property in a Russian town in the Belgorod Oblast on Tuesday night, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday morning.

The explosion in Olkhovatka damaged two residential buildings, a library, a post officer, a clinic and a car, Gladkov said on the Russian social media platform VKontakte.

Gladkov said he was meeting with representatives of businesses that were damaged by Ukrainian attacks over the course of the war. The Oblast is set to compensate regional businesses with 400 million rubles for losses.

Wednesday morning also reportedly saw the downing of a Ukrainian drone over the Kursk oblast, according to Roman Starovoyt.