Pakistan court indicts ex-PM Imran Khan - report

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 10, 2023 13:29

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 13:59

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday indicted by a court on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22, broadcaster Geo News reported.

The indictment followed a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan last October which found Khan guilty of illegally selling state gifts and barred him from holding public office until the next election. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday in another corruption case related to property. The action by Pakistan's anti-corruption body has led to violent protests across the country, with at least two provinces asking the federal government to deploy troops to restore order.

Saudi King invites Syria's Assad to attend Arab League summit
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 02:21 PM
Russia calls Polish decision to rename Kaliningrad a 'hostile act'
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 12:54 PM
Russia's Transneft says Druzhba pipeline 'attacked' near Ukraine border
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 12:48 PM
Netanyahu hold security briefing with opposition leader Lapid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2023 11:41 AM
Ukrainian drone explodes in Russia's Belgorod region -governor
By MICHAEL STARR
05/10/2023 11:03 AM
Russian governor says drones tried to attack military facility
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 10:50 AM
Only one tank at Russian Victory day parade was to avoid criticism -UK
By MICHAEL STARR
05/10/2023 10:39 AM
Car explodes in suburb of Syrian capital - police
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 10:37 AM
Israel's High Court sends delegation of justices to France
By MICHAEL STARR
05/10/2023 10:07 AM
One killed, nine hurt in knife attack at Polish orphanage
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 09:14 AM
Governor of Russia's Kursk says 'enemy' drone shot down; no injuries
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 07:55 AM
US prosecutors file criminal charges against Republican lawmaker Santos
By REUTERS
05/10/2023 12:48 AM
UAE condemns Israeli strikes in Gaza, calls for restraint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2023 12:21 AM
Israeli bus driver injured after mistakenly entering east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2023 10:31 PM
Dem. US Senator Feinstein to make Washington return after illness
By REUTERS
05/09/2023 10:31 PM
