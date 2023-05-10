The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US Rep. Santos charged with fraud, money laundering -statement

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 10, 2023 16:26

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 16:37
Newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is facing a scandal over his resume and claims he made on the campaign trail, makes a gesture with his left hand as he casts his vote for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy from the House Chamber during a 10th round of voting for the new Speaker. (photo credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)
Newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is facing a scandal over his resume and claims he made on the campaign trail, makes a gesture with his left hand as he casts his vote for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy from the House Chamber during a 10th round of voting for the new Speaker.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

Republican US Representative George Santos, who has resisted calls to resign for lying about his resume, was charged with fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds, the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

He was expected to appear later in the day at a federal court in New York.

Santos' attorney and his congressional office did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters late Tuesday, after CNN first reported the news about the charges.

An Associated Press reporter who reached him by phone Tuesday quoted Santos as saying: "This is news to me. You’re the first to call me about this."

US Representative George Santos (R-NY) walks to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)US Representative George Santos (R-NY) walks to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

What did Santos lie about?

Shortly after the election of the 34-year-old Santos in November, in a district largely comprising a wealthy area of New York's Long Island, the New York Times and other media outlets revealed that Santos had fabricated almost every aspect of his personal and professional history.

Among other claims, Santos said he had degrees from New York University and Baruch College, despite neither institution's having any record of his attending. He claimed to have worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, which also was untrue.

He said falsely that he was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War Two. Santos, who identifies as gay, also failed to disclose that he was married to a woman for several years ending in 2019.

He has since admitted to fabricating large parts of his resume.



