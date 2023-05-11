A man was shot and seriously injured in clashes between rioters and Israel Police and Border Police forces late on Wednesday night in Sur Baher in east Jerusalem.

The clashes started after local residents began throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at an "Integrated Service Center" building that provides police and civil services to the residents of the neighborhood, and at soldiers who were operating there.

An undercover unit of the Border Police used riot dispersal measures against the rioters, which led to one of the rioters getting shot.

The man was transferred for medical treatment but wasn't further identified.