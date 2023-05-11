Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with commanders and soldiers from the 66th Battalion of the Israeli Airforce, which is responsible for operating the David's Sling air defense system, on Thursday afternoon.

"Earlier this morning we foiled the commander of the Islamic Jihad's missile division in Gaza. Now, a short while ago, we foiled his deputy as well," he told the listening soldiers.

"As I have already said, anyone who comes to harm us - there will be blood on his head and blood on the head of his replacement."

Continuing, he thanked the soldiers for "doing sacred work here to protect the country's skies and to protect the citizens of the country.

"I ask you, citizens, to continue to help us protect you. Follow the instructions from the Home Front Command. Together we will win."