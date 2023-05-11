Aviv Gefen concert to take place in Tel Aviv park despite rocket threats

Musician Aviv Gefen will be holding his annual Rock Ball event in Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park on Thursday night despite the ongoing Operation Shield and Arrow, and the rocket barrages that have been fired into Israel by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad over the last two days.

However, those who bought tickets to the show were sent a message earlier in the day, instructing them how to proceed in the event that rocket sirens sound during the outdoor event.

"If a red alert is sounded during the show, you must lie on the ground and protect your head with your hands," the message reads. "You must remain lying on the ground for 10 minutes."

The message also instructed event-goers to stay where they are should a siren go off, and avoid crowding and congesting the exit sites in order to minimize injuries.