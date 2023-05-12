Israeli woman stabbed to death in Rishon Lezion, ex-husband detained

An Israeli woman in her 50s was stabbed to death in her Rishon Lezion home on Friday morning, according to Israel Police.

Shortly after receiving reports of the incident, police arrested the woman's ex-husband.

The woman was initially found in critical condition by Rishon Lezion police officers who arrived on the scene and were forced to declare her death upon arrival.

The suspect, also in his 50s, will be brought before a court following the conclusion of the police's investigation to extend his arrest.

Later on Friday morning, police said it collected forensic evidence from the scene of the crime as part of an accelerated investigation into the suspected murder.

An aeriel view of a beach in the city of Rishon Lezion, in central Israel, taken April 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Police noted that a criminal case was opened in 2021 regarding an unspecified incident involving the suspect and the victim two years prior. The case was dismissed following legal examination due to a lack of cooperation between the parties involved.

Feminist NGO: Government neglects women of Israel

"We woke today to more awful news," Hadas Danieli Yelin, head of the Israel Women's Network, said.

14 women have been murdered in Israel since the turn of the year, Danieli Yelin said, adding that "violence within Israeli society is entering our homes and the government is doing another."

Danieli Yelin further claimed that the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "neglects the women of Israel.

"[National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir failed, we now turn to the prime minister: Act immediately!"

This is a developing story.