Senior Saudi diplomat: Sudan's warring parties to resume talks on Sunday

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 13, 2023 09:47

Representatives of Sudan's warring parties will resume talks on Sunday on how to implement plans to deliver humanitarian aid and remove troops from civilian areas, a senior Saudi diplomat said.

The parties will remain in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah to start the next phase of the negotiations after agreeing on Thursday to the plan to protect civilians, the diplomat said on Saturday.

The kingdom has also invited General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council, to an Arab League summit which is scheduled to take place in Jeddah on May 19.

Two Palestinians killed in Nablus firefight with IDF - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 10:00 AM
1,100 rockets fired from Gaza since start of Operation Shield and Arrow
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 09:32 AM
UK says Russian forces withdraw from southern Bakhmut operations
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 09:13 AM
Germany prepares biggest military equipment delivery yet to Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 09:06 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities on Saturday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 05:09 AM
US Deputy State Secretary talks Gaza operation with Israel's Dermer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 04:53 AM
25-year-old shot dead in Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 11:42 PM
Sixth Islamic Jihad terror group leader killed in IDF operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 05:27 PM
One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Gaza apartment -medics
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 05:15 PM
Russia's Medvedev: We will respond to 'oppression' of Russians abroad
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 04:45 PM
Belgium to support Ukraine using taxes on frozen Russian assets
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 04:29 PM
Russian strategic bombers flew over neutral waters near Alaska - TASS
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 03:44 PM
Yair Lapid visits Gaza border for security assessment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 02:13 PM
Mother and son found dead in Netanya, Israel Police open probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 01:27 PM
UN refugee agency: 200,000 have fled Sudan
By REUTERS
05/12/2023 12:41 PM
