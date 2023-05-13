The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Continued rocket fire from Gaza allows IDF more successes - IDF chief

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2023 18:32

Updated: MAY 13, 2023 18:33

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi approved proactive and offensive plans for the continuation of Operation Shield and Arrow, he announced after an operational situation assessment in the IDF headquarters on Saturday evening.

"We attained very high achievements in the campaign, starting from the opening blows onwards, and the achievements intensify and accumulate. The continuation of the shooting of the Islamic Jihad allows us to deepen the achievements.

"We are prepared to continue the targeted killings and attacks in a precise and increasing manner, as we have done in recent days. The achievements are made possible thanks to the resilience and adherence to the guidelines by the residents of the State of Israel in general, and by the residents of the south in particular," Halevi added.



