Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 13, 2023 19:57

Syria has extended permission for the United Nations to use two additional border crossings for post-earthquake aid for three more months, a Syrian official said on Saturday.

Syria "has decided to extend the permission it granted to the UN and its specialized agencies to use the two border crossings of Bab Alsalama and al-Ra'i for an additional period of three months ending on 13 August," Bassam Sabbagh, Syria's UN ambassador, said in a tweet.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad initially agreed to open the two crossings for three months starting on Feb. 13, a week after an earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Ukraine says its troops advancing in two directions in Bakhmut suburbs
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 07:56 PM
Intercepted rocket lands in Netivot parking lot, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 06:47 PM
Continued rocket fire from Gaza allows IDF more successes - IDF chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 06:32 PM
Italy PM Meloni pledges full support to Ukraine as long as is needed
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 04:56 PM
Two attempted stabbings thwarted in Israel within minutes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 04:31 PM
IDF strikes Islamic Jihad rocket, mortar launchers in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 03:58 PM
Russian SU-34 warplane crashes in Bryansk region near Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 02:13 PM
Palestinian Islamic Jihad has 6,000 rockets - Israeli security official
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 12:16 PM
Object that flew into Poland probably an observation balloon
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 10:19 AM
1,100 rockets fired from Gaza since start of Operation Shield and Arrow
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 09:32 AM
UK says Russian forces withdraw from southern Bakhmut operations
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 09:13 AM
Germany prepares biggest military equipment delivery yet to Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/13/2023 09:06 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities on Saturday morning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 05:09 AM
US Deputy State Secretary talks Gaza operation with Israel's Dermer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/13/2023 04:53 AM
25-year-old shot dead in Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2023 11:42 PM
