'Martyr waiting for his turn' indicted for online terrorism incitement

An Al Aroub resident was indicted for Instagram and Facebook posts inciting terrorism, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ganazrah, 22, allegedly managed multiple social media accounts. On one, he posted a picture of a Palestinian flag and that he was "a martyr waiting for his turn."

In February Ganazrah is reported to have posted a photo of the Yaniv brothers who were murdered in Huwara. He had also posted a picture of Uday Tamimi, who was responsible for the killing of IDF soldier Noa Lazar at a Shuafat checkpoint in October.

"A morning perfumed with the blood of our martyr, our son of the refugee camps, who stands with Shuafar, a thousand mercies upon you," Ganazrah allegedly wrote about Tamimi.