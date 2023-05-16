The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'Martyr waiting for his turn' indicted for online terrorism incitement

By MICHAEL STARR
MAY 16, 2023 11:14

An Al Aroub resident was indicted for Instagram and Facebook posts inciting terrorism, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.  

Muhammad Ganazrah, 22, allegedly managed multiple social media accounts. On one, he posted a picture of a Palestinian flag and that he was "a martyr waiting for his turn." 

In February Ganazrah is reported to have posted a photo of the Yaniv brothers who were murdered in Huwara. He had also posted a picture of Uday Tamimi, who was responsible for the killing of IDF soldier Noa Lazar at a Shuafat checkpoint in October. 

"A morning perfumed with the blood of our martyr, our son of the refugee camps, who stands with Shuafar, a thousand mercies upon you," Ganazrah allegedly wrote about Tamimi. 

Ukrainian UAV shot down over Bryansk Oblast - governor
By MICHAEL STARR
05/16/2023 11:29 AM
Wagner advances in Bakhmut, but Ukraine stabilizes flanks - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
05/16/2023 10:34 AM
Bombardments escalate as military factions battle in Sudan's capital
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 09:25 AM
Ukraine says it shot down all 18 missiles that Russia launched overnight
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 08:55 AM
Firefight between IDF and armed Palestinians in Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 06:44 AM
Kyiv's mayor says blasts heard in Kyiv, emergency services dispatched
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 03:47 AM
'Arnona Fund' bill passes first vote in Finance Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 01:09 AM
US House Democrat's Virginia staffers office attacked with baseball bat
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 09:51 PM
Indictments filed against terrorists who murdered Elan Ganeles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 08:09 PM
US sees more indications of Russia, Iran defense cooperation
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 07:45 PM
Russia says it scrambled jets to stop French, German patrol flights
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 06:11 PM
Dozens conduct annual 'Nakba Day' rally at Tel Aviv University
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 05:50 PM
US candidate Amy Pope wins vote to become head of UN migration agency
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 05:31 PM
Putin touts cooperation with ex-Soviet states as Security Council meets
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 05:03 PM
US Supreme Court to hear dispute over Dems. bid for Trump hotel docs.
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 04:44 PM
