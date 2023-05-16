The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Discount Bank saves Israeli special needs summer camp from gov't cuts

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2023 16:04

Israel's Discount Bank announced on Tuesday that it will be providing the funds necessary for the Krembo Wings youth movement summer camp to continue its activities in summer 2023. 

The movement, which brings together both children with special needs and without, was forced to cancel the summer camps it runs due to a cut in government funding, the movement stated on May 8, 2023.

The statement emphasized that this is not a permanent solution, just a temporary fix until the organization can find more stable funding going forward. 

"This is happy news for the thousands of movement activists and their families who are waiting for the summer camp as an accessible and adapted vacation for them," said Talia Harel Bejarno, CEO of Krembo Wings. "We thank Bank Discount for the exciting commitment that will allow us to hold the camp this summer as well as to all the companies that mobilized and those who accompany us in our current activities.”

Israeli Water Authority warns of fish poisoning in Kinneret feeder-river
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 04:07 PM
Two minors stab Israeli teen on Lag Ba'omer while on house arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 03:37 PM
Kremlin says special services are monitoring media, and the CIA
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 02:05 PM
Two sentenced to 32 months for Beersheba bakery protection racket
By MICHAEL STARR
05/16/2023 01:41 PM
Russia: Putin gave Orthodox Church famed icon on 'humanitarian' grounds
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 12:59 PM
Russia says sanctions relief in prisoner swap with US not discussed
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 12:02 PM
Ukrainian UAV shot down over Bryansk Oblast - governor
By MICHAEL STARR
05/16/2023 11:29 AM
'Martyr waiting for his turn' indicted for online terrorism incitement
By MICHAEL STARR
05/16/2023 11:14 AM
Wagner advances in Bakhmut, but Ukraine stabilizes flanks - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
05/16/2023 10:34 AM
Bombardments escalate as military factions battle in Sudan's capital
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 09:25 AM
Ukraine says it shot down all 18 missiles that Russia launched overnight
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 08:55 AM
Firefight between IDF and armed Palestinians in Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 06:44 AM
Kyiv's mayor says blasts heard in Kyiv, emergency services dispatched
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 03:47 AM
'Arnona Fund' bill passes first vote in Finance Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 01:09 AM
US House Democrat's Virginia staffers office attacked with baseball bat
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 09:51 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by