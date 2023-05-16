Discount Bank saves Israeli special needs summer camp from gov't cuts

Israel's Discount Bank announced on Tuesday that it will be providing the funds necessary for the Krembo Wings youth movement summer camp to continue its activities in summer 2023.

The movement, which brings together both children with special needs and without, was forced to cancel the summer camps it runs due to a cut in government funding, the movement stated on May 8, 2023.

The statement emphasized that this is not a permanent solution, just a temporary fix until the organization can find more stable funding going forward.

"This is happy news for the thousands of movement activists and their families who are waiting for the summer camp as an accessible and adapted vacation for them," said Talia Harel Bejarno, CEO of Krembo Wings. "We thank Bank Discount for the exciting commitment that will allow us to hold the camp this summer as well as to all the companies that mobilized and those who accompany us in our current activities.”