The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Court denies Elizabeth Holmes' request to remain free while appealing conviction

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 17, 2023 05:14

Updated: MAY 17, 2023 05:15

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes must begin serving her prison sentence while she appeals her conviction on charges of defrauding investors in the failed blood-testing startup, an appeals court in San Francisco ruled on Tuesday.

Holmes, who rose to fame after claiming Theranos' small machines could run an array of diagnostic tests with just a few drops of blood, was convicted at trial in San Jose, California, last year and sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.

She had asked the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals to pause her sentence on April 25, two days before she was to report to prison. The court on Tuesday denied her bail application.

Chinese fishing boat capsizes in Indian Ocean, 39 crew members missing
By REUTERS
05/17/2023 05:31 AM
South Korea signs $130 mln aid package with Ukrainian minister
By REUTERS
05/17/2023 05:19 AM
4 killed, 3 kidnapped after US consulate convoy attacked in Nigeria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2023 02:04 AM
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects military satellite facility
By REUTERS
05/17/2023 01:14 AM
US convoy vehicle attacked in Nigeria, no US citizens hurt -White House
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 09:52 PM
Hungary blocks next tranche of Ukraine support under EU's peace facility
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 09:24 PM
UK detects bird flu in two poultry workers - health agency
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 08:05 PM
Two killed in Spain blast in suspected gender-based violence incident
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 07:55 PM
US strongly condemns reported arrest of former Russia mission employee
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 07:49 PM
IDF rocket, missile drill scheduled for Wednesday in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 07:32 PM
Israeli Water Authority warns of fish poisoning in Kinneret feeder-river
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 04:07 PM
Discount Bank saves Israeli special needs summer camp from gov't cuts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 04:04 PM
Two minors stab Israeli teen on Lag Ba'omer while on house arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 03:37 PM
Kremlin says special services are monitoring media, and the CIA
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 02:05 PM
Two sentenced to 32 months for Beersheba bakery protection racket
By MICHAEL STARR
05/16/2023 01:41 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by