Chinese fishing boat capsizes in Indian Ocean, 39 crew members missing

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 17, 2023 05:31

A Chinese fishing vessel with 39 crew members on board has capsized in the Indian ocean and President Xi Jinping has ordered that all efforts be made to search for survivors, state media reported on Wednesday.

The distant-water fishing vessel "Lupeng Yuanyu 028", owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co Ltd based in Shandong province, capsized early on Tuesday, state-run CCTV reported.

The 39 people on board - 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians and five from the Philippines - were missing, CCTV said.

Xi said all efforts should be made for the rescue and early warning alerts of safety risks would be strengthened for distant-sea operations, CCTV reported.

China's maritime search and rescue centre had informed relevant countries of the accident and the foreign ministry had told its missions in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries to coordinate search and rescue operations, it said.

60-year-old shot and killed in Lod, police are investigating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2023 05:38 AM
South Korea signs $130 mln aid package with Ukrainian minister
By REUTERS
05/17/2023 05:19 AM
Court denies Elizabeth Holmes' request to remain free while appealing
By REUTERS
05/17/2023 05:14 AM
4 killed, 3 kidnapped after US consulate convoy attacked in Nigeria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2023 02:04 AM
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects military satellite facility
By REUTERS
05/17/2023 01:14 AM
US convoy vehicle attacked in Nigeria, no US citizens hurt -White House
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 09:52 PM
Hungary blocks next tranche of Ukraine support under EU's peace facility
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 09:24 PM
UK detects bird flu in two poultry workers - health agency
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 08:05 PM
Two killed in Spain blast in suspected gender-based violence incident
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 07:55 PM
US strongly condemns reported arrest of former Russia mission employee
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 07:49 PM
IDF rocket, missile drill scheduled for Wednesday in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 07:32 PM
Israeli Water Authority warns of fish poisoning in Kinneret feeder-river
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 04:07 PM
Discount Bank saves Israeli special needs summer camp from gov't cuts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 04:04 PM
Two minors stab Israeli teen on Lag Ba'omer while on house arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2023 03:37 PM
Kremlin says special services are monitoring media, and the CIA
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 02:05 PM
