Turkey opposition says irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 17, 2023 11:16

 Turkey's main opposition party determined there were irregularities at 2,269 ballot boxes for the presidential election and at 4,825 boxes for the parliamentary election that took place Sunday, a party official said on Wednesday.

Muharrem Erkek, a Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy chairman, told reporters the irregularities at each ballot box ranges from a single wrong vote to hundreds of votes.

"We are following every single vote, even if it does not change the overall results," he said in Ankara. There were a total of 201,807 ballot boxes set up for the election, domestically and abroad, Erkek said.

 

200,000 Russian soldiers killed in war, Ukraine claims
By MICHAEL STARR
05/17/2023 10:52 AM
Russia sees increased threat to aircraft in border regions - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
05/17/2023 10:49 AM
Israel's Tnuva raises food prices again ahead of June
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2023 10:20 AM
Israeli actress Devora Kedar passes away at age 98
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2023 08:47 AM
Israeli forces arrest 13 terrorism suspects in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2023 08:10 AM
Train service in southern Israel restored after malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2023 07:20 AM
60-year-old shot and killed in Lod, police are investigating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2023 05:38 AM
Chinese fishing boat capsizes in Indian Ocean, 39 crew members missing
By REUTERS
05/17/2023 05:31 AM
South Korea signs $130 mln aid package with Ukrainian minister
By REUTERS
05/17/2023 05:19 AM
Court denies Elizabeth Holmes' request to remain free while appealing
By REUTERS
05/17/2023 05:14 AM
4 killed, 3 kidnapped after US consulate convoy attacked in Nigeria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2023 02:04 AM
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects military satellite facility
By REUTERS
05/17/2023 01:14 AM
US convoy vehicle attacked in Nigeria, no US citizens hurt -White House
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 09:52 PM
Hungary blocks next tranche of Ukraine support under EU's peace facility
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 09:24 PM
UK detects bird flu in two poultry workers - health agency
By REUTERS
05/16/2023 08:05 PM
