Explosions, but no reported casualties after air raid alerts throughout Ukraine

Officials in Kyiv said anti-aircraft units were in operation around the capital. Other cities reported similar anti-aircraft activity.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 19, 2023 01:51

Updated: MAY 19, 2023 04:42
A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile flies over Red Square during a rehearsal for a flypast, part of a military parade marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 7, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile flies over Red Square during a rehearsal for a flypast, part of a military parade marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 7, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Air raid alerts sounded throughout Ukraine early on Friday, with some areas later reporting explosions and officials saying anti-aircraft units were in action in several regions.

The alerts extended to all regions of the country for about an hour from 2 a.m. (2300GMT).

But there were no reports of strikes on infrastructure or civilian targets and no indications of casualties as the alerts were withdrawn in Kyiv and in central and southern regions.

Air raid alerts remained in force into the early morning hours of Friday in some eastern regions and throughout western Ukraine.

Russian strikes had failed

Ukraine's military had said on Telegram that Russian aircraft were in the air and there was a threat of strikes from hypersonic Kinzhal missiles. An earlier military statement said some airborne targets had been downed, but gave no details.

A recruit of the Steel Border storm brigade practises launching drones, at the unit's base in central Ukraine March 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALINA YARYSH) A recruit of the Steel Border storm brigade practises launching drones, at the unit's base in central Ukraine March 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ALINA YARYSH)

The military also said central regions were at risk from drone attacks. Explosions were reported in several regions, including Kriviy Rih in central Ukraine and Rivne and Lutsk in the west.

Officials in Kyiv said anti-aircraft units were in operation around the capital. Other cities reported similar anti-aircraft activity.

Russia's Tass news agency, quoting Russian-installed officials in the Moscow-controlled area of Donetsk region, said Ukrainian forces had fired eight grad missiles into the Russian-held city of Donetsk after midnight.

There were no details of damage or casualties.

Reuters was unable to verify details of any of the reported military activity.



