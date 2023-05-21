Russia modified missile attacks on Ukraine with surveillance UAVs - UK

Russia has altered its missile attack strategy against Ukraine by integrating long-range drone surveillance into its barrages, the UK Defense Ministry assessed in a Sunday morning intelligence update.

The drones "have included Russian-produced SuperCam UAVs which are relatively cheap and have sufficient range to fly over the cruise missiles’ targets," said the UK Defense Ministry. "Russia has highly likely adopted this tactic in an attempt to obtain more timely battle damage assessment and improve its targeting cycle."

The UK Defense Ministry and security analysts have previously noted Russia's flawed targeting process in its Ukraine invasion. The drones have been improving this capability, said the UK ministry.

"However, slow surveillance UAVs are highly vulnerable to Ukrainian air defenses," said the UK Defense Ministry.