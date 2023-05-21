Israel Police officer lightly injured by motorcyclist in Jerusalem

One police officer was lightly injured by a motorcyclist attempting to avoid police in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Ze'ev on Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.

Police say they noticed a motorcyclist had committed a traffic offense and signaled for him to pull over to the side of the road. The motorcyclist noticed the police officer and ignored her, hitting her while in the process of fleeing from police.

The police officer was lightly injured in the incident and was referred for treatment. Additional police arrived and began investigating the circumstance of the incident and searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story.