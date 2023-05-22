The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Jerusalem sex offender assaults children during post-prison probation

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 22, 2023 12:51

A Jerusalem sex offender was indicted for stalking and sexually assaulting children on Monday during his post-prison probation, according to the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office.

In May, 40-year-old Yisrael Eizenbach allegedly drove around Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh and Modiin Elit, without a driver's license, and approached minors.

Eizenbach attempted to lure five girls and boys from the ages of 7-10 so that he could assault them. He succeeded in inappropriately touching two of the children.

One seven-year-old was allegedly told by Eizenbach that he should get in his car because "someone is handing out candy. The child refused, but the accused grabbed him and touched him on the neck. In another case, Eizenbach allegedly offered a boy NIS 2000 and a present.

According to the arrest notice, Eizenbach was convicted three times for various sexual offenses against minors and served lengthy prison sentences. The Jerusalem District Court ruled the man be placed under a supervision order in April, and ordered to stay at least 50 meters away from places that children congregated, such as schools, kindergartens, playgrounds, parks and youth centers.

 



