Russia forms ‘elite’ air force group for Ukraine operations - UK intel

Russia is creating an "elite" air force group for ground attack missions in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry assessed in a Monday morning intelligence update.

The UK Defense Ministry said that the "Shtorm" unit is "likely to consist of at least one squadron of Su-24 Fencer and Su-34 Fullback fighter-bombers and a squadron of attack helicopters."

The aircraft types suggest the composition of the unit would indicate that its primary role would be a ground attack.

The ministry said that the creation of the unit reveals how the Kremlin perceives the performance of its regular squadrons in Ukraine.