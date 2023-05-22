The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Turkey's third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 22, 2023 17:42

Turkey's third-place election candidate endorsed President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, boosting the incumbent and intensifying opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu's challenges in a Sunday runoff vote.

Sinan Ogan, a hardline nationalist who was little known among the broader public before the campaign, won 5.2% support in the initial presidential election on May 14, prompting some analysts to call him a potential "kingmaker" for the runoff.

Ogan endorsed Erdogan at a news conference in Ankara and said his campaign made Turkish nationalists "key players" in politics.

Erdogan got 49.5% support on May 14 compared to Kilicdaroglu at 44.9%, while the ruling party's coalition won a majority in parliament, giving the president an advantage as he seeks to extend his two-decade rule.

Ogan, 55, a former academic, was the first-round presidential candidate of an alliance of right-wing parties led by the Victory Party, which is known for its anti-immigrant stance in Turkey, the world's biggest host of refugees.

Kilicdaroglu has pledged to roll back much of Erdogan's sweeping changes to Turkish domestic, foreign and economic policies, including reversing an unorthodox economic program to address a cost-of-living crisis.

Erdogan has said a vote for him in the runoff is a vote for stability.

Analysts say Ogan's support should give Erdogan a boost but also divide Ogan's supporters. The Victory Party will separately announce its own stance on the runoff on Tuesday.

UN envoy to Sudan warns of 'ethnicization' of conflict, impact on region
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 05:53 PM
Israel's Highway 1 blocked after truck catches fire, heavy traffic jams
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 05:00 PM
US Supreme Court backs three men convicted in New York corruption cases
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 05:00 PM
Germany's Scholz: Biden is better than Trump, should be re-elected
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 04:24 PM
Health Ministry launches team to examine IVF scandals in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 03:27 PM
EU imposing further sanctions on Iran officials and entities
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 03:22 PM
Russia forms ‘elite’ air force group for Ukraine operations - UK intel
By MICHAEL STARR
05/22/2023 12:58 PM
Jerusalem sex offender assaults children during post-prison probation
By MICHAEL STARR
05/22/2023 12:51 PM
Kyiv says Ukrainian troops advance around Bakhmut, Russia bulking up
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 12:16 PM
Sweden should be admitted to NATO in July, Norway PM says
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 11:34 AM
$2 million for summer camps for Jewish Ukrainian refugees
By ZVIKA KLEIN
05/22/2023 10:37 AM
Teachers Union declares strike for tenth grade classes for Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 08:45 AM
External power restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - grid operator
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 08:25 AM
Police shoot, seriously injure suspect after running through checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 07:17 AM
Brazil's meeting fell through because Ukraine's Zelensky was late
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 03:29 AM
