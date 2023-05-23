The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Investigation into police over schizophrenic man's death closed

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 23, 2023 16:45

The investigation of police officers suspected of wrongdoing in the death of Amir Gadidian in 2021 has been closed without charges, The Police Internal Investigation Unit (Machash) announced on Tuesday. 

Gadidian, a man with schizophrenia, had a psychotic episode and emergency services were dispatched to treat him. Police were called to the scene to assist the medical team. 

 The officers argued with Gadidian about bringing him to the hospital, and when he resisted, the mentally ill man was put on the ground with his hands pinned behind his back. 

Gadidian's arms and legs were bound and was laying on the ground on his stomach when officers and medics noticed a change in his condition. They removed the handcuffs and attempted to perform CPR. He was proclaimed dead when they rushed him to the hospital

Machash determined that it was closing the case because emergency services did not notice a physical medical issue at the time of the man's arrest, and a rapid deterioration of his health wasn't expected. 

US issues fresh North Korea sanctions - Treasury Department website
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 05:18 PM
Two indicted for Meron attack on security guards, Zaka volunteer
By MICHAEL STARR
05/23/2023 04:56 PM
Holon man stabs father and brother while under house arrest
By MICHAEL STARR
05/23/2023 04:20 PM
Activist lawyer group calls for transparent judicial reform talks
By MICHAEL STARR
05/23/2023 04:13 PM
NATO says F-16 training for Ukrainians does not make it part of conflict
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 03:04 PM
Russian: Incursion forces driven back into Ukraine after Belgorod attack
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 02:19 PM
9 injured on fire in Iran's Isfahan sparked by chemical reactor blast
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 02:08 PM
Germany informs Lebanon of arrest warrant against bank chief - sources
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 12:43 PM
Israeli protesters block entrance to Knesset ahead of budget votes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2023 12:37 PM
Hungary's Orban: Better ties with Sweden needed before NATO membership
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 12:12 PM
Man drowns at Israel's Nitzanim Beach near Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2023 11:12 AM
Turkish drone strike kills three YBS fighters in Iraq - Kurdish report
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 11:12 AM
Head of Israel Police's Planning Division resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2023 11:07 AM
Ukraine says it still holds part of Bakhmut, fighting decreases in city
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 10:25 AM
6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near France's Pacific island territory
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 09:55 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by