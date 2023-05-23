Investigation into police over schizophrenic man's death closed

The investigation of police officers suspected of wrongdoing in the death of Amir Gadidian in 2021 has been closed without charges, The Police Internal Investigation Unit (Machash) announced on Tuesday.

Gadidian, a man with schizophrenia, had a psychotic episode and emergency services were dispatched to treat him. Police were called to the scene to assist the medical team.

The officers argued with Gadidian about bringing him to the hospital, and when he resisted, the mentally ill man was put on the ground with his hands pinned behind his back.

Gadidian's arms and legs were bound and was laying on the ground on his stomach when officers and medics noticed a change in his condition. They removed the handcuffs and attempted to perform CPR. He was proclaimed dead when they rushed him to the hospital

Machash determined that it was closing the case because emergency services did not notice a physical medical issue at the time of the man's arrest, and a rapid deterioration of his health wasn't expected.