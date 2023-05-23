Two indicted for Meron attack on security guards, Zaka volunteer

Two men were indicted for attacking security guards and a ZAKA medic volunteer at Mount Meron on May 18 during Lag B'Omer holiday celebrations, the Northern District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Yaakov Berger, 20, and Meir Knafo, 19, were allegedly part of a group that began harassing and throwing objects at other celebrants. When a security guard approached them, they beat him and broke his cell phone so he couldn't call for backup.

Several hours later the suspects followed the guards to his guard post, where there were two other guards. The gang beat the guards, and when a ZAKA volunteer attempted to intervene they punched him in the face.

The victims suffered head injuries and bruises. One of the guards had to undergo surgery on his arm.