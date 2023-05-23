Russia's Defense Ministry on Tuesday said it deployed a fighter jet to prevent two United States strategic bombers from crossing the Russian border as they flew over the Baltic Sea.

"The crew of the Russian fighter classified the aerial targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers...," it said.

It added that the bomber planes did not cross the Russian border and that the Russian fighter jet subsequently returned to its home airfield.

Planes diverted by Russian military

The jets were deployed in March 2023 and according to Russia's Ministry of Defense, the foreign military aircraft were successfully diverted before Russian jets returned to their airbases.

The Baltic Sea has witnessed in recent months several interceptions by Russian, US and NATO aircraft.