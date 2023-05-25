The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Car crashes into front gates of Downing Street in London

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 25, 2023 18:44

Updated: MAY 25, 2023 18:51

A car has collided with the front gates of Downing Street, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office and residence is based, London police said on Thursday, adding a man had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

"At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving," police said in a statement. "There are no reports of any injuries."

Police said enquiries were ongoing.

A Reuters witness said there was a small vehicle outside the gate, with its doors and trunk open. Cordons were in place along Whitehall, a main road running past Downing Street where several government departments are based.

Lukashenko: Transfer of tactical nuclear weapons from Russia has started
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 06:34 PM
Libya govt says it conducted airstrikes in western areas
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 05:36 PM
Suspected explosive device found in Tel Aviv, police probing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2023 05:22 PM
US FDA approves Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 05:09 PM
Azerbaijan's Aliyev says there is real chance of peace deal with Armenia
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 04:53 PM
Drone enters Israel's North from Lebanon, shot down by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2023 04:47 PM
Ukraine secures release of 106 'hero' soldiers in swap with Russia
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 03:30 PM
Saudi PIF founds $3 bln Saudi-Iraqi investment co - company's acting CEO
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 03:18 PM
Three dead, one injured in stabbing, shooting incident in Japan
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 01:40 PM
Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 09:52 AM
Six drones shot down in Crimea, no casualties, Russian-backed chief says
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 08:37 AM
IDF arrests terrorist who attacked soldiers in September
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2023 07:24 AM
Suez Canal authority has successfully refloated ship - shipping agency
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 06:40 AM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Puerto Obaldia, Panama - USGS
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 06:32 AM
One person injured in stabbing, nature of incident unknown - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2023 01:30 AM
