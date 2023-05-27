The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russian forces intercept two British Storm Shadow missiles

The ministry also said it had intercepted shorter-range US-built HIMARS-launched and HARM missiles, and shot down 12 drones in the last 24 hours.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 27, 2023 15:15

Updated: MAY 27, 2023 16:31
Image of a 41 Sqaudron (the RAF's test and evaluation Sqn) Tornado GR4, preparing to test fire four Storm Shadow missiles over the Atlantic Ocean (photo credit: ROBERT SULLIVAN/VIA FLICKR)
Image of a 41 Sqaudron (the RAF's test and evaluation Sqn) Tornado GR4, preparing to test fire four Storm Shadow missiles over the Atlantic Ocean
(photo credit: ROBERT SULLIVAN/VIA FLICKR)

Russian forces intercepted two long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles supplied to Ukraine by Britain, the RIA news agency cited the defense ministry as saying on Saturday.

The ministry also said it had intercepted shorter-range US-built HIMARS-launched and HARM missiles, and shot down 12 drones in the last 24 hours, RIA reported.

Russia did not specify where the interceptions had taken place but made the announcement in its daily defense ministry briefing, where it provides updates about what it terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2023. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2023. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

Ukraine's defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kyiv officials have previously said that Western-supplied weapons would be used exclusively against Russian forces inside Ukraine.

Drone attacks were recorded deep inside Russian territory on Saturday, hitting oil pipeline installations. Russia has tended to blame such attacks on Kyiv, although Ukraine has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia.



Tags Russia ukraine drone missiles Ukraine-Russia War
