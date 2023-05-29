Ukraine aide proposes demilitarized zone in Russia in peace settlement

A Ukrainian presidential aide said on Monday a demilitarized zone of 100-120 km (62-75 miles) should be established inside Russia along the border with Ukraine as part of a post-war settlement.
The zone would be necessary to protect Ukrainian regions from shelling, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
The key topic of the post-war settlement should be the establishment of safeguards to prevent a recurrence of aggression in the future. To ensure real security for residents of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions and protect them from shelling, it…— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) May 29, 2023