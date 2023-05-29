Israel Border Police officer dies during training exercise

Israel Border Police officer Maya Aloni died during a training exercise on Monday, according to a Border Police spokesperson.

Aloni collapsed during a training session at the Border Police's training base in Michmas. Despite attempts to resuscitate and being evacuated by helicopter, she was pronounced dead.

The Border Police commander ordered an immediate training curfew and appointed an investigation team under the command of a senior officer to investigate and examine the circumstances of the incident.

Who was Israeli Border Police officer Maya Aloni?

Maya Aloni enlisted in the Border Police in March 2023 and was still training to become a fighter. She was a resident of the moshav Sha'ar Efraim and left behind her parents, two brothers and a sister.

Her family was notified of her death a short time ago. The Border Police and Israel Police expressed their shared grief with the family and will continue to accompany them.

The funeral date will be announced later.