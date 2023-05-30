At least one person died in Kyiv and three were injured when falling debris from a destroyed Russia-launched air target hit a high rise apartment building early on Tuesday, sparking fire, officials of the Ukrainian capital said.

Kyiv's military administration officials said on the Telegram messaging app that two upper floors of the building were destroyed and there could still be people under the rubble.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least one person had died, one was hospitalized and two other were injured.

Russia launched a fresh "massive" wave of attacks on Kyiv in the early hours of Tuesday and air defense systems were engaging incoming targets, city officials said, as air raid sirens blared in several other regions.

"A massive attack!" Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Do not leave shelters."

Kyiv's military administration officials said that air defense systems were repelling the attacks. Falling debris hit several districts of the capital, including the historic Podil and Pecherskyi neighborhoods.

Damage caused by Russia's attack

Klitschko said that a 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in southwestern Holosiivskyi district.

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 28, 2023.

Russia has repeatedly attacked the Ukrainian capital in May using a combination of drones and missiles, mostly at night in order to inflict psychological distress on people, Kyiv's official said.

The Tuesday strikes were Russia's 17th air assault on the capital this month and came after the city was attacked twice on Monday, including a rare daytime strike.

