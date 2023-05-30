The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanese army frees kidnapped Saudi national - statement

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 30, 2023 10:21

Lebanese Army Intelligence has freed a Saudi national who was abducted on Sunday in Beirut and arrested some people involved in the incident.

"A patrol of the Intelligence Directorate managed to free the kidnapped Saudi Mashari Al-Mutairi after a qualitative operation on the Lebanese border, and a number of those involved in the kidnapping were also arrested," the Lebanese Army said in a statement on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia announced a return of its ambassador to Lebanon in April 2022 as ties appeared to improve after hitting rock bottom in 2021, when the kingdom and other Gulf states withdrew their envoys.

Saudi Arabia and fellow wealthy Gulf states were once major donors for Lebanon but relations have been strained for years by the growing influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

China's Xi says speed needed for modernization of country's security
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 02:26 PM
Russia's Shoigu says West 'stepping up' supplies to Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 01:37 PM
Wildfire breaks out in Ashkelon open field, firefighting forces on hand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2023 01:07 PM
Russia may ban surgery to change gender under draft bill - TASS
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 12:39 PM
China welcomes Elon Musk's visit -foreign ministry
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 10:38 AM
Israeli forces thwart drug smuggling from Egypt worth NIS 300,000
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2023 10:04 AM
IAEA resolves nuclear issues with Iran - Iranian Media
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 09:47 AM
China launches Shenzhou-16 mission to Chinese space station
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 04:36 AM
Three die in paper warehouse fire near Moscow
By REUTERS
05/30/2023 04:30 AM
IDF vehicle damaged in shooting near Kiryat Arba, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 11:25 PM
China rebuffs US request for a meeting between defense chiefs
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 11:18 PM
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Erdogan on winning Turkey's elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 11:10 PM
Saudi Arabia, US welcome extension of Sudan ceasefire agreement
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 09:33 PM
Venezuela wants South America 'as a region' to ask US to lift sanctions
By REUTERS
05/29/2023 08:25 PM
IDF to raze home of Yaniv brothers' murderer after appeal rejected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2023 08:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by