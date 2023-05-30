Germany, UK condemn decision to allow settler return to Homesh

Germany and the UK condemned the decision by Israeli officials to allow settlers to return to Homesh in the northern West Bank on Tuesday.

Tobias Tunkel, the Middle East and North Africa director at the German Foreign Ministry, tweeted "Settlements are illegal under international law [and] threaten the viability of the two-state solution and efforts to lower tensions. Relocating the outpost a few meters doesn’t change these facts."

"We are also deeply troubled by the rising trend of extremist settler violence against Palestinian communities, including most recently the village of Burqa adjacent to the Homesh outpost. We unequivocally condemn all acts of extremist violence, whether Israeli or Palestinian," added Tunkel.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office also condemned the move, stating "The UK opposes Israel’s decision today to allow the relocation of the illegal outpost in Homesh. Israel must honour recent commitments made in Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh and uphold the commitments Israel itself agreed and signed in 2004."