IDF forces arrest ten wanted people in joint operation raids

IDF soldiers operating throughout the West Bank on Tuesday night arrested eight wanted Palestinians, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The IDF arrested six wanted Palestinians in Kusin, Azira Qibliya, Beita, Bidou and Kabah. Another two people were arrested, one during an operation in the Janid village in which the IDF also found and confiscated weapons, and the second person was arrested in an operation in Kfar Batel.

In a joint operation Wednesday morning, IDF forces, the Shin Bet and Border Police arrested two wanted men simultaneously.

One of the Palestinians arrested was an operative for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, who was wanted for aiding in the promotion of military activity within Jenin, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The second person was arrested by Jerusalem Police and IDF forces in the Dehaishe refugee camp for his involvement in terror activity.