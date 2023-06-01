Ukraine says Russian missiles kill two children in Kyiv

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed three people, including two children and injured 14 on Thursday, officials in the Ukrainian capital said.

The Kyiv military administration said in a statement the attack struck the Desnyansky region on the capital's eastern outskirts as well as Dniprovksky district, closer to the center.

It was the 18th attack on the capital this month.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said nine people needed hospital treatment. Emergency crews had extinguished fires caused by falling debris near the sites of the strikes.

A view of the building of a municipal clinic damaged in a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

A medical clinic in Kyiv was hit

Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app a medical clinic had been hit. Photographs posted on the city's website showed windows blown out in the clinic and in nearby apartment buildings.

Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed rescue teams attending to residents in buildings, with shattered building materials strewn about on the street.

City authorities said the impact was from shot-down cruise or ballistic missiles.

Air raid alerts in Kyiv and in most of eastern Ukraine were in effect for about an hour.

Ukraine shells Russian border towns

Five people were wounded by overnight shelling in the Russian town of Shebekino that damaged multiple buildings, the governor of the region said on Thursday.

Two people were hospitalized as a result of the Ukrainian rocket strike on Shebekino, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

"We are also receiving calls about multiple cases of damage to private residences and apartment blocks, some have had their walls pierced by shells," he said.