Gazan infiltrators indicted for attempt to damage security barrier

Two Gazans were indicted for attempting to infiltrate Israel and damage the security barrier, the South District Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

Baha Abu Dahar and Yasser Abu Madief were caught by Israeli forces when they infiltrated Israeli territory in late April. The pair were equipped with a Palestinian flag and wire cutters.

Since 2007, Abu Dahar has served as a member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP). Abu Dahar was an armed squad leader against Israeli incursions from 2007-2014. From 2012-2023, Abu Dahar documented IDF troop movements on the border.