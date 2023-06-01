The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 22:13

President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy on Thursday.

The 80-year-old US president quickly got up on one knee helped by three people and walked back to his seat unassisted.

As Biden was helped up, he pointed behind him, seeming to indicate what he tripped over.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt said on Twitter that Biden was fine. "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," he explained.

The fall came after Biden delivered a commencement address to a flag-waving audience where he warned graduates they will enter service in an increasingly unstable world, citing challenges from Russia and China.

Biden is running for re-election in 2024. Doctors declared him healthy and fit for duty after a physical examination in February.

