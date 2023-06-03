The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Two killed by Ukrainian artillery fire on Russia's Belgorod region - governor

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 15:47

Updated: JUNE 3, 2023 18:44

Two people were killed and two injured by Ukrainian artillery fire on Russia's Belgorod region on Saturday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Since this morning, settlements in the Shebekino urban district have been under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he wrote on Telegram. On Friday, Gladkov said that more than 2,500 people were being evacuated from the district, given that it was not safe to be there.

Russian officials have in recent days reported intensified attacks from northern Ukraine. Five people were killed, 16 injured in Ukrainian shelling attacks on Belgorod region on Friday, Gladkov said in an earlier update.

"The night was restless. Air defences worked over (the city of) Belgorod," he wrote on Saturday.

45-year-old man dies from tractor accident in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/03/2023 07:46 PM
US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
06/03/2023 12:03 PM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Gulf of Aden region - USGS
By REUTERS
06/03/2023 10:48 AM
China objects to NATO labeling it a 'threat' - embassy
By REUTERS
06/03/2023 08:08 AM
South Korea: some countries ignoring N.Korea's unlawful behavior
By REUTERS
06/03/2023 07:35 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Peru's Maca region
By REUTERS
06/03/2023 05:21 AM
US calls on UN Security Council to condemn North Korea launch
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 10:43 PM
Explosions heard at Hamas military site - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/02/2023 10:18 PM
At least 50 dead, 300 injured in train collision in eastern India
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 07:14 PM
US ends probe of Pence documents with no charges
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 07:04 PM
IDF arrests three terrorists who planned to throw Molotov cocktails
By Walla!
06/02/2023 06:01 PM
US CIA chief met with Chinese counterparts in May, US official says
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 05:44 PM
US does not need to boost nuclear arsenal to deter Russia, China
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 05:41 PM
Three other Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in Iran-Belgium swap
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 04:02 PM
Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region - governor
By REUTERS
06/02/2023 03:59 PM
