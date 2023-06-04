Woman indicted for Jerusalem area fire caused by burning documents

An Eilat woman whose burning of documents caused a fire that consumed 10 dunams of forest in 2021 was indicted on Sunday, the Southern District Attorney's Office announced.

Sigalit Biton, 47, had been living in Mevaseret Zion when her negligence caused a forest fire, the indictment alleged. In a grove near her home, she placed documents in a plastic bag, poured oil on it and set it aflame. Burning papers flew into nearby grass and shrubs and set the greenery on fire.

Biton attempted to put the fire out with a stick and sand, and when unsuccessful brought a bucket of water from her home. All efforts failed and the fire spread throughout the forest.