Brothers from Israel's Ramle indicted for attempted revenge murder

Two Ramle brothers were indicted for the attempted revenge murder of relatives, the Central District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Hamudah Abu Amer, 25, and Zakaria Abu Amer, 20, had suspected three relatives had been involved in the death of their brother Acram Abu Amer, and in April Hamudah allegedly attempted to run one of the relatives with his car. The relative avoided being struck by the vehicle.

The brothers then allegedly attempted to conduct a drive-by shooting as the two other relatives were walking to their house. One of the relatives was gravely wounded and had to undergo treatment in the hospital.

The District Attorney's Office said that the brothers have shown by their actions that conditional sentences would not deter them and that they have shown no value for human life.