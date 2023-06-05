The Russian military is failing to employ counter-battery artillery to respond to heavy Ukrainian artillery fire in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian reporter Alexander Sladkov claimed on Saturday.

Sladkov said that hundreds of Ukrainian artillery shells were striking Russian positions in Zaporizhia, but counter-battery fire was absent. He said that people were being wasted because of Russia's own shortcomings.

The reporter went on to criticize Russian commanders for creating a reality in which Ukrainian artillery was beating Russian artillery.