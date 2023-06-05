The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Left-wing philosopher Cornel West launches long-shot 2024 presidential bid

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 21:05

Cornel West, a progressive political activist and philosopher, announced on Monday that he is launching a third-party 2024 bid for the U.S. presidency.

West said on Twitter that he was running for the White House with the small, leftist People's Party, "fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for all!"

West, 70, a prominent philosopher whose works have focused on race and class in U.S. society, enters the race with little hope of winning the White House but with a chance of siphoning votes from Democratic President Joe Biden in next year's election.

"I want to reintroduce America to the best of itself – the dignity, courage and creativity of precious everyday people," West declared on his People's Party website.

The history of American presidential politics is littered with failed third-party attempts. But some have had major impacts on presidential elections.

Ross Perot's third-party run in the 1992 election is widely seen as a significant factor in the defeat of former Republican President George H.W. Bush to Democrat Bill Clinton, as Perot siphoned off a chunk of Republican voters in the nearly 20 million votes he received.

In 2000, many analysts believe Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore would have beaten Republican George W. Bush if Green Party candidate Ralph Nader had not run. Nader appeared on the ballot in crucial swing states, including Florida where the entire presidential election was decided by a few hundred votes, giving Bush the presidency.

West is a professor at Union Theological Seminary in New York. He previously taught at Harvard and Princeton universities.

Three dead, two injured in car crash on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2023 09:56 PM
IDF soldier lightly injured in suspected ramming attack in Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2023 09:22 PM
US and Denmark are working together to address Russian aggression
By REUTERS
06/05/2023 09:06 PM
Ukraine has enough weapons for counter-offensive, says foreign minister
By REUTERS
06/05/2023 07:03 PM
Ukraine says Russia still violating terms of Black Sea grain deal
By REUTERS
06/05/2023 06:15 PM
Israeli sex offender acquitted for rape of Holocaust survivor
By MICHAEL STARR
06/05/2023 05:49 PM
Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv, thanks Britain for support
By REUTERS
06/05/2023 05:29 PM
Russian failing to use counter-battery artillery fire in Zaporizhzhia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2023 04:53 PM
PM Netanyahu, Elon Musk discuss AI, Israel in phone call
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2023 04:52 PM
Brothers from Israel's Ramle indicted for attempted revenge murder
By MICHAEL STARR
06/05/2023 03:42 PM
Russian bomber planes fly over neutral seas near Norway
By REUTERS
06/05/2023 03:33 PM
Ukraine won't use F-16s in summer offensive - Reznikov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2023 12:51 PM
Israel returns border attack terrorist's body to Egypt - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2023 12:31 PM
Russia used 300 Iranian drones in May to wear down Ukraine defense -UK
By MICHAEL STARR
06/05/2023 11:57 AM
Herzog meets with OpenAI CEO: 'Let's do tikkun olam together'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2023 10:02 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by