Ramat Gan man given 11 years for two rapes using drugs

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 10:43

A Ramat Gan man was sentenced by the Tel Aviv District Court to 11 years in prison for two rapes involving the use of drugs, the Attorney-General's Office announced on Tuesday. 

Binyamin Vafnish, 59, also received 27 months probation and was ordered to pay NIS 160,000 in compensation for a rape in 2015 and another in 2017.

In both rapes, the accused reportedly gave alcohol and drugs to the victims, putting them into a state in which they were unable to give consent or resist. Both victims woke up in the rapist's home with limited memory of the incident. 

The accused had a history of involvement with drugs, having in 2013 sold B25-NBOMe to an undercover officer. 

Vafnish was accused of another rape, but the complaint was dropped and the victim did not show up to testify. 

