Israel Police arrested a man in his 30s on Tuesday after getting a complaint that he sexually assaulted girls to who he gave rides in Samaria, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

According to the investigation, the man allegedly drove to bus stops in settlements in Samaria and offered rides to girls to wherever they needed to go. He would then sexually assault them.

The police began investigating the situation and arrested the suspect late Tuesday night and he was brought in for questioning.