Israel Police arrested man suspected of sexually abusing girls in Samaria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 15:18

Israel Police arrested a man in his 30s on Tuesday after getting a complaint that he sexually assaulted girls to who he gave rides in Samaria, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

According to the investigation, the man allegedly drove to bus stops in settlements in Samaria and offered rides to girls to wherever they needed to go. He would then sexually assault them.

The police began investigating the situation and arrested the suspect late Tuesday night and he was brought in for questioning.

US: Relationship between Russia and China in Ukraine is 'concerning'
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 05:33 PM
Turkey's Erdogan tells Zelensky commission could look into dam collapse
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 03:30 PM
Russian drone attack kills two civilians in Ukraine's Sumy region - Kyiv
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 11:03 AM
Russia and China air drills 'serious concern' for Japan security - gov.
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 10:35 AM
Russia's Medvedev says Moscow should launch its own Ukraine offensive
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 10:33 AM
Israeli forces clash with Palestinians in West Bank, 13 arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 10:27 AM
Russia detains resident in its far east on suspicion Ukraine spying
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 10:11 AM
Two Russian towns lose power, one wounded after Ukraine attack: governor
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 09:06 AM
Air India to send replacement plane for passengers stranded in Russia
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 08:31 AM
One dead, emergency situation declared in Kherson after Russian shelling
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 07:51 AM
Gantz gives up candidate for Judicial Selection Committee spot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 07:43 AM
Blast heard in Bnei Brak, Israel Police probing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 07:41 AM
Water in Nova Kakhovka starts declining after dam destruction - report
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 07:08 AM
Saudi Crown Prince, Blinken had 'candid' talks in Jeddah -US official
By REUTERS
06/07/2023 06:21 AM
Explosions heard over Aleppo, Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/07/2023 12:19 AM
