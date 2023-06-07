Unidentified individuals desecrate Netanyahu's father's memorial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu filed a police complaint against the people who desecrated his father's memorial, he said in a tweet on Wednesday.
"Despicable people today desecrated the monument in memory of my father, the late historian Prof. Ben Zion Netanyahu," he wrote. "We filed a complaint with the police. It's time for them to stop trampling every norm of decency and common sense."
אנשים שפלים ביזו היום את האנדרטה לזכר אבי, ההיסטוריון פרופ׳ בנציון נתניהו ז״ל. הגשנו תלונה במשטרה. הגיע הזמן שהם יפסיקו לרמוס כל נורמה של הגינות ודרך ארץ.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 7, 2023