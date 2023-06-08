Zelensky: Aid organizations must help now with burst dam aftermath

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that international aid groups must take immediate action to tackle the aftermath of the destruction of a hydropower dam in Ukraine and any group not on the spot helping was simply incapable.

"It is necessary for international organizations, like the International Committee of the Red Cross, to get immediately involves in the rescue operation and help people in the occupied part of Kherson region," Zelensky said in his daily video address.

"If an international organization is not present in the disaster zone, it means it does not exist at all or is incapable."

Zelensky said residents in areas of southern Ukraine occupied by Russian troops were without water, food or medical help and it was impossible to determine how many people in this area might die.